MiG-29 Fighter Jets Deployed in Srinagar to Handle Threats On Both Fronts

India deployed a squadron of enhanced MiG-29 fighter jets at the Srinagar air base to handle threats from both the Pakistani and Chinese fronts.

The MiG-21 squadron — at the Srinagar base — has been replaced by the Tridents squadron, also called the ‘Defender of the North’. The Srinagar base has been responsible for tackling threats from Pakistan.

As Srinagar lies in the centre of the valley, its altitude is higher than plains, so it is better to place an aircraft with a higher weight-to-thrust ratio and lower response time considering the proximity to the border, said Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Squadron Leader Vipul Sharma. “It is also equipped with better better avionics and long-range missiles. The MiG-29 fulfils all these criteria due to which we are capable of taking in the enemies on both fronts," he added.

The MiG-29 has several benefits over MiG-21 aircraft. The MiG-21 has been successfully defending the area of their responsibility in Kashmir. It was also successful in striking down an F-16 in 2019 after the Balakot air strikes on Pakistani terrorists camps.

The MiG-29 is armed with lethal ammunition making use of the emergency access powers the government has given to the armed forces. After the improvements, the aircraft is also equipped with very long-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground arms.

The aircraft can jam the enemy aircraft’s capabilities during a dispute, officials said.

The fighter jets can operate at night as they has been enhanced with night vision goggles, said another pilot Squadron Leader Shivam Rana. MiG-29 has a longer range because of its capacity of air-to-air refuelling.

Rana said that previously the aircraft did not have the air-to-ground weaponry, but it has been added now. “The biggest capability of the aircraft are the pilots which are handpicked by the IAF to serve on these aircraft," he added.

The MiG-29 aircrafts were moved to Srinagar in January this year. The MiG-29s have flown thoroughly in the valley of Kashmir and also along the Ladakh sector where they will be the first responders in case of an air space violation by the Chinese.

The MiG-29s were the first aircrafts to have been posted in the Ladakh region for handling any threats from China after the 2020 Galwan clash. The aircrafts have also impeded several such attempts since.

(With inputs from ANI)