Military Agencies Issue Advisory Against 11 Chinese Mobile Brands; Troops Asked to Switch to Phones

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control, military intelligence agencies have issued an advisory against the use of commercially available Chinese mobile phones by Indian troops.

Troops and formations in the area have been requested to exercise caution and switch to other phones, sources privy to the development told CNN News 18.

The list includes OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme, among 11 other well-known Chinese mobile brands in the Indian market, according to the document accessed by CNN News 18.

It asks to “discourage individuals and families” from purchasing or using mobile phones originating from countries “hostile to India.”

As per a senior officer aware of the development, “this is not the first time when such advisory was drafted but it has not been circulated yet as was intended to. The message is always clear. Everyone knows the intentions of china and the risk involved in using mobile phones of that origin.”

The issue of data breaches and risks related to the use of Chinese mobile apps and phones was first highlighted in 2020.

After the Galwan valley clash, the Government of India banned several Chinese mobile apps, but the risk is not limited to apps. Many experts pointed out the risks associated with these phones, which could be used for espionage or to collect sensitive information.

Another senior officer said that out that these advisories are not just normal advisories for jawans deployed in forward areas.

“One should not trust a country like China that has an overambitious plan of expansion and that has tried hard to change the status quo alongside the LAC in the last few years. These devices can lead to the location of our troops and deployments, and hence, the agencies are cautious. We have taken several steps in the past too," they said.

Defence agencies have recommended that all units switch to other phones or make a switch against the mobile phones mentioned in the completion report by March 30, 2023.

