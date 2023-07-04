CHANGE LANGUAGE
Minister Senthil Balaji HCP: Madras HC Bench Pronounces Split Verdict
1-MIN READ

Minister Senthil Balaji HCP: Madras HC Bench Pronounces Split Verdict

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 12:17 IST

Chennai, India

File photo of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (Image: Facebook)

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife agaisnt her husband's "illegal detention"

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the habeas corpus petition of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling on the HCP filed by Balaji’s wife agaisnt her husband’s “illegal detention".

While Justice Nisha Banu set Balaji at liberty, the other judge disagreed with it.

The bench then directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for it to be referred to another bench.Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 04, 2023, 12:17 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 12:17 IST