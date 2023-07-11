Minor Boy Kidnapped from Tribal Hostel in Andhra's Eluru, Found Dead on School Premises

A minor boy studying in class four and living in Puliramudugudem tribal welfare hostel in Eluru district was found dead on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that they found a letter in his hand which threatened more such murders.

The boy was allegedly abducted from the hostel by two men who came in the dead of the night.

Written in Telugu, the letter read: 'Bratakaalanukaunna vaallu vellipondi endukante ika nundi ilaantivi jarugutoo untai' (Whoever wants to live, go away from here because these kinds of things will keep happening from now on).

There are bruises around the neck and a small scratch near the right eye, Eluru superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi told PTI on Tuesday, adding that the boy's body was found at 5.30 am on the school's premises, which are located beside the hostel in Puliramudugudem, Buttayagudem mandal.

As per police investigation, the boy went to sleep as usual in the dormitory hall along with 10 other students.

The hostel warden and watchman were absent.

Around midnight, one of the boys noticed that someone had entered into the hall through a mesh-less window and opened the door's latch for another person to enter.

Both these intruders carried away the boy who was later found dead, but the frightened student who witnessed this abduction did not divulge this information to anyone, police said.

Later in the morning, the witness learnt that the boy was found dead at the school.

The deceased boy's older brother also studies in the same school in class six and stays in the same hostel but neither he nor his father could disclose any useful information or name any suspect, police said.

A case has been booked under IPC Section 302 at Buttayagudem police station and an investigation is on.