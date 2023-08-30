Minor Girl Abducted, Raped for 3 Months in UP's Deoria

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped for three months by a man here, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rescued from Deoria on August 26 while the 27-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

On May 29, the girl accompanied her mother to the court in Kotwali area of Ballia city. She was lured and taken away by Markandeya Yadav alias Sonu, who belongs to the same village as the victim, police said. On the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the accused under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 2 last year.

In a statement given to police, the girl said Yadav abducted her and took her to Deoria where he raped her for almost three months. Based on the girl’s statement, police have added Sections 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case.