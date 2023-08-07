Minor Girl Climbs 80-Feet Tall High-Tension Tower After Fight With Boyfriend in Chhattisgarh | WATCH

Angry at her boyfriend, a minor girl climbed an 80-feet tall tower of high-tension power line in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh. The situation worsened after the boyfriend also decided to pursue her to the top of the tower. A video of the incident captured by onlookers went viral on the internet.

*Upset with lover, Girlfriend Climbs high Tension tower, then lover also climbs*This is the first time I have seen someone climb them to commit suicide upset with her lover. Good news, the boyfriend followed her up and convinced her to climb down. All iz well Chhattisgarh today pic.twitter.com/oPqiK0EMpl — keshaboina sridhar (@keshaboinasri) August 6, 2023

According to an India Today report, some locals first noticed the duo atop the tower and alerted the Pendra police station. The families of the boy and girl were also informed about the incident. By the time police arrived, a large crowd of villagers had gathered around the tower.

After hours of negotiation with the couple, the police officials finally managed to convince them to come down.

The girl took the extreme step after getting into a heated argument with her boyfriend over a phone call, sources said. The boyfriend, in order to persuade her to come down, also followed her.

The duo was unharmed in the incident, sources added.

No formal case was registered against the couple, however, they strictly warned to not engage in such erratic behaviour in the future.