Minor Girl Forced to Work as Domestic Help Rescued from Delhi's Greater Kailash

A 14-year-old girl forced to work as a domestic help was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women along with the city police from Greater Kailash here, a statement said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) received a complaint from an organisation, Silver Seven, informing that the victim was forced to work as a domestic help in Greater Kailash in the southern part of the city.

It was informed that she was being kept in a house against her wish and that she was being mentally and physically tortured, the statement said.

The girl was rescued and brought to the police station. She was very frightened and traumatised and kept requesting not to be sent back to the house, it said.

”The girl belongs to Giridih district of Jharkhand. Her parents died when she was young. She has two brothers and two sisters. Her brother and sister-in-law harassed her and used to often beat her, therefore, she ran away from her home and came to Delhi in 2021, along with her neighbour,” it said. The girl told police that there were four members in the family where she was working as a domestic help. She alleged that the house owner’s wife abused her. The couple told her that she was bought for a huge sum and they would not let her go, it said.

Once she contacted her uncle in Jharkhand, but the house owner did not allow her to go with him. She revealed her ordeal to a cook who came to the house and he informed the NGO.

According to police, the girl was counselled and sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On Tuesday, the girl was produced before the SDM, Hauz Khas and her statement was recorded. On the basis of the contents of the complaint and medico-legal case, prima facie a case under the IPC, 16 Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 75 JJ Act, 14 Child Labour Act was made out and a case was registered, the officer said.

”We received a complaint of a girl being kept forcibly in a house. She was being physically abused and detained against her wishes. We immediately ensured that the girl was rescued with the help of the Delhi police. However, the police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

”We are issuing a notice in the case. It is shameful that the house owners living in a posh bungalow in GK-1 have committed such atrocities on the girl. They need to be urgently arrested and the strongest action needs to be taken against them,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.