Home » India » Minor Girl Raped in UP's Kaushambi
1-MIN READ

Minor Girl Raped in UP's Kaushambi

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:37 IST

Kaushambi, India

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family. (Representational Image/PTI)

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family. (Representational Image/PTI)

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly given a lift by a man who took her to a secluded place where she was raped, the police said

A teenage girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in the Manjhanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly given a lift by a man who took her to a secluded place where she was raped, the police said.

The accused fled the spot after she fell unconscious.

Later, the Class 7 student managed to reach home and was rushed to the hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s family.

    The police are investigating the matter, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 19, 2023, 07:16 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 08:37 IST