CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony
1-MIN READ

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 20:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been apprehended. (Representative File)

A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been apprehended. (Representative File)

The 50-year-old accused is the neighbour of the caller. The counsellor from DCW was called and she had interaction with the child and mother

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday around 2.20 am, a PCR call was received at Lodhi Colony police station regarding the sexual assault of a girl. The call was made by the victim’s mother, a senior police officer said.

The 50-year-old accused is the neighbour of the caller. The counsellor from DCW was called and she had interaction with the child and mother. Both have levelled allegations regarding sexual assault on Sunday, the officer said.

A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been apprehended, police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rape
first published:August 22, 2023, 20:31 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 20:31 IST