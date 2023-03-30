Minor Girl's Body with Throat Slit Found in North Kashmir

The body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The body of the 9-year-old girl was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said.

A case has been registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said. The investigations have been launched, they added.

