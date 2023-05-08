Minor Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in UP’s Kannauj

The body of a missing seven-year-old girl with her eyes gouged out and injury marks on her private parts were found in a field here, police said on Monday.

The minor had gone missing from a wedding function three days ago and her body was found in a naked condition in a field in the Talgram area on Sunday, they said.

The family members of the girl have alleged rape before the murder, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the crime.

The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.

