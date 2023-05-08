CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Minor Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in UP’s Kannauj
1-MIN READ

Minor Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in UP’s Kannauj

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST

Kannauj, India

The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)

The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the crime

The body of a missing seven-year-old girl with her eyes gouged out and injury marks on her private parts were found in a field here, police said on Monday.

The minor had gone missing from a wedding function three days ago and her body was found in a naked condition in a field in the Talgram area on Sunday, they said.

The family members of the girl have alleged rape before the murder, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the crime.

The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kannauj
  2. uttar pradesh
  3. murder
first published:May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST