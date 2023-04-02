CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Minor Murdered, Body Chopped into Pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 Arrested

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 23:09 IST

Udaipur, India

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)





A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor girl, chopped her body into pieces and stuffed them in plastic bags here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated.

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night, they said.

Some local residents had complained of a foul smell emanating from the abandoned house, police said, adding that the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the accused resided near the victim’s house.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 02, 2023, 23:09 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 23:09 IST