Minor Siblings Kidnapped from Guwahati Rescued in Bihar: Police

Two brothers, kidnapped in Guwahati a couple of days ago, were rescued in Bihar, police said on Saturday.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the kidnapped boys were rescued with the help of Bihar Police.

“The boys are now at Mahua police station in Vaishali District. A Guwahati Police team is already in Bihar to bring them back home," he told reporters.

Barah said that after necessary health check-ups and paperwork, the boys will be brought back to Guwahati either on Saturday evening or Sunday.

“The culprits are currently absconding. Our operation is underway to nab them," he added.

Assistant Commissioner (Jalukbari) of Guwahati Police, Bhargav Goswami, had told PTI on Friday that the incident took place on Thursday evening in Tetelia area of the city.

Goswami said the suspect was known to the family and the siblings, who are nine years and four years old.

“The suspect used to be the driver of a truck owned by the father of the boys. Due to some differences, he left the job. On Thursday, he came to their home with his new vehicle," he added.

The accused then offered chocolates to the kids and took them for a ride in his vehicle but did not return, the officer said. PTI TR ACD ACD

