Minor Wrestler Withdraws Charges Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan? Her Dad Says 'I Have...'

The lone minor among seven female wrestlers has reportedly withdrawn her complaint of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, a few reports quoted her father as saying that the information is “fake".

A report in Indian Express quoted sources as saying that the 17-year-old recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This statement could mean that it will be up to the Court to decide if the charges can be pursued and a trial will decide which statement under 164 will be given precedence, the report stated.

ALSO READ | FIR Says Brij Bhushan Singh ‘Molested’ Wrestlers, Demanded ‘Sexual Favours’; His UP Rally Put Off

While the minor’s father did not respond to a query by the IE, he spoke to The Print and said: “The news is completely fake. I have not withdrawn the complaint. I have taken the decision to fight it out and I will."

The father, however, added that the journey to justice is proving to be extremely tough and that there are days when he and his daughter find themselves questioning their determination. “Yes, I have the spirit to fight. I am fighting it, but till when can I keep going? This experience has completely drained me," he said.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who has repeatedly denied all charges against him, has said that he would hang himself if a single allegation is proved against him.

Last week, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days’ time to address their grievances.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on May 28 after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day.

The wrestlers had called for a women’s Mahapanchayat at the new Parliament building at a time when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

top videos

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had condemned the manner in which the protesting Indian wrestlers were being treated by Delhi Police, terming it “very disturbing" in a strongly-worded statement.

The IOC’s reaction followed the United World Wrestling’s (UWW) criticism of the detention of the grapplers during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in which the sport’s world body threatened to suspend the national federation if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time.