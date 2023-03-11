CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Minutes After Take-off from Bengaluru, Lucknow-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing
1-MIN READ

Minutes After Take-off from Bengaluru, Lucknow-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 13:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

The AIX Connect flight was grounded minutes after the take-off. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 AM on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 AM in Lucknow.

A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday, Air Asia authorities said.

However, it was grounded minutes after the takeoff.

“AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

“Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
