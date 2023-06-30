Mohsin Khan, Mira Road resident in spotlight for bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid, has fallen into another trouble. A 63-year-old woman from a neighbouring complex has reportedly filed an FIR claiming that Mohsin had “molested" her as the ruckus for the goat ensued.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the elderly woman from another society, who was present at the accused’s society on Tuesday night when the fight happened, has alleged that Mohsin Khan called her “budhiya”, abused her and pushed her on the chest.

The Kashimira police have booked Mohsin under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), the report stated.

This comes two days after Mohsin had filed a complaint against 30-odd residents of his society, alleging that they assaulted his wife while she was trying to shield him from their attack.

A massive row broke out on Tuesday evening when a section of residents of a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane district objected to the Muslim family bringing a goat to their house. Police have made no arrest in either case.

The Mid-Day report quoted Mohsin as saying that some of the society residents had planned the attack and gathered people from other societies, too. When the publication asked him about the allegations of assault and molestation, he said, “Every corner of my building is under CCTV surveillance and the footage can be checked to verify her claims.” The scuffle was also caught on a CCTV camera.

“I joined the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde a few days back and was appointed shakha pramukh (head) of ward number 8 from Dahisar division. Today, I have resigned from both the party and the post, because I do not want to give this matter a political colour. It is a personal matter and thousands of Muslims are standing with me. I do not want to make it communal, because both my religion and I are peace-loving,” he was quoted as saying.

“Some radical enemies in the society want to spoil the peace in the country by giving this incident a religious colour. Now, they are doing politics to hide their mistake and have pressurised the police to file an FIR against me,” Mohsin added.

Mohsin had earlier clarified that he had no intention to sacrifice the goats in the society, and the ritual would be conducted outside the area “like always". He told news channels that he had brought the goat to his flat after the builder refused permission to keep the goats at a designated space in the society.

“We performed qurbani at the Kashimira BMC slaughter market, like every year,” he was quoted as saying. The police said they are investigating both complaints.