Mira Road Murder Accused 'Influenced by Aaftab-Shraddha Case', Victim Was Orphan from Borivali

The Mira Road murder case has been gaining steam with new sensational details emerging on Thursday, day after police arrested 56-year-old Manoj Sahani for strangulating his live-partner and brutally chopping her into pieces.

Sources in the police told News18 that the victim, Saraswati Vaidya (36), was an orphan and used to stay at an orphanage in Mumbai’s Borivali. The two had met at a ration shop ten years ago and since then had been in touch with each other.

Sources further said that Sahani owned this ration shop but it has been shut since May 29. All this while he had not gone to work. Sahani has confessed to incidents of domestic violence taking place and claims that the victim committed suicide.

The police, however, has denied the theory and believes he was “influenced by the Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala murder case". The police has registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence and giving false information) of the IPC.

Sources said that the incident took place on June 4 and the accused used the remaining days to dispose of the body parts. He had chopped and separated the parts so that it is easy to discard. “Sahani had cut the pieces in the bathroom. Pieces were also found in the kitchen. The entire body had been boiled," a police source said.

Police officer are trying to look for all the body parts and will then send it to Mumbai’s JJ hospital for post-mortem.