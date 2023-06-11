Mira Road Murder: 'How Long It Takes For Body to Rot,' Accused Googled; Cops Threw Up on Reaching Flat

In another shocking revelation in the Mira Road Murder case, the accused’s search history revealed that he looked for information on the decomposition of a dead body.

According to a Mid-Day report, the 56-year-old accused, who allegedly killed his live-in partner in Mumbai, googled “After cutting a body how many hours will it take for it to decompose and start smelling?” on his phone.

“We checked his mobile internet history and learnt that the accused had tried to find out how long it would take a body to decompose after it was chopped into pieces," a police official told Mid-day.

While the accused, Manoj Sane, denies any wrongdoing and maintains that he did not kill the victim, the post-mortem of the woman is still ongoing. JJ Hospital, which is conducting the post-mortem, told the police that 10 per cent of the body parts are still missing, Mid-Day reported.

Manoj Sane (56) was arrested for allegedly murdering his `live-in partner’ Saraswati Vaidya, chopping her body parts and boiling them. The woman’s body parts were found pressure-cooked and roasted inside the flat where they resided in the Mira Road area of the bustling district adjoining Mumbai.

The probe later revealed that the couple was in fact married to her but the couple had concealed this fact.

Mumbai Cop Who Entered the Victim’s House Threw Up After Finding the Body

Unprepared for the horror that awaited them, some policemen, who entered the crime scene reportedly threw up after seeing human body parts scattered all over the place, boiled and roasted flesh in utensils in the kitchen.

Victim Saraswati, who was a school dropout, lived in a shelter home though she had three sisters. When she met Sane, she decided to live with him. She told people at home that he was her maternal uncle.

The remains of the woman will be handed over to her sisters for last rites as per their wish once DNA testing and other formalities are over, the official added.

An FIR has been registered against Sane under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) at the Naya Nagar police station.