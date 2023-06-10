Mira Road Murder: 'Forgetful' Accused Wrote Porn Sites Names on Paper, Claims Victim Got 'Enraged'

Sarawasti Vaidya, 32-year-old Mira Road resident killed and chopped into pieces, “quarreled" with her live-in partner about him not being keep her “happy and satisfied". Manoj Ramesh Sane reportedly frequented pornographic sites, and since he could not remember names of the sites, he noted down names of seven-eight porn sites on a paper. The deceased apparently would also get enraged when the accused, Sane, would “look at any other woman".

The new details emerged after police sources told Indian Express about the browsing history of 56-year-old Sane and his latest admission. Police has also seized the paper where Sane had scribbled porn sites. The report quoted the sources as saying that the accused admitted about Vaidya complaining to him about ‘not being satisfied’.

Besides the pornographic sites, the police investigation into the gruesome murder has revealed that Sane searched the internet for ways to dispose of a body.

According to the IE report, when scanning his phone, the police scrolled through his browsing history and found that on June 4, the day he allegedly killed Vaidya, he searched for ideas on how to ensure that a body doesn’t start decomposing and smelling.

Police had earlier revealed that the accused had chopped Vaidya’s copy using a tree cutter and boiled the body parts to prevent a foul smell. DCP Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai Virar commissionerate, had said that Sane was “influenced" by Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala murder case.

While Poonawala, a food blogger, used a refrigerator to store the chopped body parts of his live-in partner, Sane reportedly purchased five bottles of nilgiri (eucalyptus) oil to delay the body’s decomposition.

The 56-year-old murder accused’s attempts, however, failed as the emanating from the chopped body triggered alarm among the neighbours and they reported the matter to police.

Where All Have Sane Thrown Vaidya’s Body Pieces

Since the case emerged, there have been many theories regarding Sane’s method of disposing of the chopped body parts. IE reported that Sane boiled the body pieces in a cooker and also roasted some of them to dispose the lot in a nullah nearby.

A TOI report, however, quoted sources as saying that the police suspect Sane may have disposed of some of the cooked body parts through the toilets as residents complained about choked toilets and drains. It said officers have begun opening the septic tanks of the building.

Residents also suspected that Sane may have fed some body parts of the stray dogs as he was lately seen feeding strays — something that he had not done before. However, police on Thursday said that the theory holds no merit.

