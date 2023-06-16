Mira Road Woman's Killing: Court Extends Accused Man's Police Custody Till June 22

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday extended till June 22 the police custody of Manoj Sane, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body to destroy evidence.

Sane, whose first remand ended on June 16, was produced in the court of first class judicial magistrate M D Nanavare.

Sane (56) allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped, pressure-cooked and roasted her body parts in their 7th floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of the district earlier this month.

The investigating officer informed the court that the probe into the ghastly crime is incomplete and they had to get more information on the murder.

The court then extended the police custody of the alleged accused till June 22.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police had earlier said they have recorded the statements of more than 20 persons in connection with the crime.

It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4, though it came to light on June 7 when the police broke open the door of the couple’s flat at Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East) after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from there.