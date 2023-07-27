Miraculous Rescue: 65-Year-Old Man Survives Three Days Clinging to Rope in 60-Foot Well

In a heart-wrenching incident that left the entire Erode district of Tamil Nadu in awe, a 65-year-old farm labourer from Gobichettipalayam was miraculously rescued after he was trapped in a 60-foot deep well for three days.

The gripping tale unfolded in the remote area of Ranganathapuram, where Palanichamy had gone to visit a relative.

After accidentally falling into the well, Palanichamy’s desperate screams for help went unheard in the isolated location. Clinging on for dear life to a rope tied to the well’s electric motor, his struggle seemed endless.

However, luck was on his side when a group of farmers, grazing their cattle nearby, heard faint cries emanating from the depths of the well.

Acting swiftly, farmers alerted the Nambiur Fire Department, which promptly organized a rescue operation and managed to pull Palanichamy to safety using another rope.

Despite the ordeal, the resilient survivor was rushed to Gobi Government Hospital, where he is now receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

As the news of this incredible survival spread like wildfire, the community was left in shock and admiration for Palanichamy’s will to live.