Home » India » Missing Girl’s Body Found Floating in Canal in UP’s Kannauj
1-MIN READ

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

IANS

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST

Lucknow, India

The girl went missing on Friday afternoon and after finding her phone unreachable, her family informed the police.(Representative Image/ANI)

A 19-year old girl who went missing while coming back from college was found dead in a canal, investigations underway

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday, was found floating in a canal in Kannauj .

The girl had gone missing while on her way back from college in the Tirwa area on Friday afternoon.

The girl, resident of a village under Thathia police station, was pursuing B.Sc at a women’s degree college in Tirwa area, police said.

“When she did not return home till noon, her family members tried to contact her on her mobile phone but to no avail,” said a police official.

The girl’s parents contacted her friends, who said she had left for home after exam. The family members launched a search for her in the surrounding areas. When they failed to trace her, they informed the police. On Saturday, her body was found floating in a canal on the village outskirts.

Tirwa circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Thathia police station in-charge Vikram Singh reached the spot and initiated investigations.

Police took the body into custody and have sent it for postmortem. They have interrogated a few suspects in this regard.

“Investigations are underway and further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint and an autopsy report,” said Shiv Pratap Singh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
last updated:July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST