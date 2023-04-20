CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Missing Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Found Alive on Nepal's Mount Annapurna; Critical
1-MIN READ

Missing Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Found Alive on Nepal's Mount Annapurna; Critical

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:41 IST

Kathmandu

The 34-year-old climber, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres.

The 34-year-old climber, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres.

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th-highest mountain in the world

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing a few days back after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, has been found alive and is in critical condition by the rescuers, his brother informed.

The 34-year-old climber, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," news agency PTI quoted Anurag’s brother Sudhir as saying.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," Sudhir added.

Mingma Sherpa from Seven Summit Treks told news agency ANI that Maloo is currently at Manipal Hospital under doctor supervision.

RELATED NEWS

Anurag Maloo went missing during his climb as part of his mission to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

Maloo has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kishangarh
  2. mountain
  3. nepal
  4. Rajasthan
first published:April 20, 2023, 11:56 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 12:41 IST