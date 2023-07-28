Missing Kerala Man Found After Over A Year, Says Left Home Because Was 'Scared of Wife'

A 34-year-old man who went missing from his home in Pathanamthitta district over a year ago was found in a village near Thodupuzha in Idukki, police said on Friday. Police traced Noushad from Thommankuthu near Thodupuzha a day after his 25-year-old wife, Afsana, was arrested in connection with his missing case.

In a statement given to the police, Afsana said Noushad was killed and his body was buried. Noushand, on the other hand, said he left home because he was scared of his wife, who, he alleged had called some people to beat him up.

According to police, Noushad, a resident of the Kalanjoor area of Pathanamthitta district, went missing from his rented house in November 2021. He had been living as a labourer at a farm in Thommankuthu since then.

Police had arrested Afsana in Koodal, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday after she gave a misleading statement to the police in connection with the case. Based on her testimony that she killed and buried Noushad, police had taken Afasana to certain places to recover his body.

Police had been investigating the missing case based on Noushad’s father’s complaint. Afsana was summoned to the Koodal station by the police two days ago after she claimed that she had seen her missing husband recently.

