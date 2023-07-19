Mission LoC-ate: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kashmir | Exclusive

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Wednesday as alert troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir region based on an intelligence input, said local sources.

Four AK rifles, six hand grenades and ammunition have been recovered.

“The group was trained by Sajid Jatt and can handle sophisticated weapons,” according to sources.

Large number of recoveries have also happened.

Sources said the LeT is desperately trying to carry out a major attack, including a hybrid one, in Kashmir.

THE RECOVERY

The details of the recoveries made from the spot:

AK series rifles: 4

AK magazines: 9

AK rounds: 175

Hand grenades: 6

UBGL: 1

UBGL grenades: 5

Tactical vests: 2

ON MONDAY

Security forces on Monday found two improvised explosive devices in the Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Based on a specific information, Army along with Police launched a well-coordinated search and destruction operation at Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours. In the joint operation, two IEDs — weighing approximately five kilograms and seven kilograms — were recovered from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the team immediately cordoned off the area.

“The positive identification of IEDs was carried out by the Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors army Dog," he added.

A bomb disposal team destroyed the IEDs through a controlled detonation, the spokesman said.

A thorough search operation was still underway in the forest area for the possibility of more IEDs or hiding terrorists, he added.

With PTI Inputs