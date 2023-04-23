Mizoram: Over 160 Houses Damaged by Rain, Hailstones

At least 162 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and hailstones in west Mizoram’s Mamit district, an official said on Sunday.

West Phaileng Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu told PTI that a downpour and hail lashed three villages in the district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, on Saturday evening. There were, however, no reports of any death due to the incident, he said.

Chawngthu said that around 61 houses – 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and eight in Kawnmawi – have been heavily damaged.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner V L Remliana said the district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families.

The three villages fall under the Dampa assembly constituency. State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has also extended monetary assistance, party sources said.

Read all the Latest India News here