Mizoram: 17 Labourers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses

At least 17 workers were killed and several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, while construction work was underway at the site.

Several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 people were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and said the rescue work is underway.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," the Chief Minister posted on X (formally Twitter).

Zoramthanga also posted a video of the incident, where the aftermath of the bridge collapse can be seen.

Further details awaited.