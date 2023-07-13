CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Moderate-intensity Earthquakes Shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST

Shimla, India

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district(Representational image/Shutterstock)

Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said.

Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
