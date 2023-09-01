One Nation, One Poll: Govt Sets Up Panel Under Ex-President Kovind; Oppn Slams Move

The government has formed a committee over One Nation, One Polls, which will be headed by by former President Ram Nath Kovind, reports PTI. The committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of ‘one nation, one election’.

The committee will engage with state stakeholders, but it doesn’t necessarily indicate that the bill will be introduced during this session. The committee plans to seek both legal and political opinions, and it is anticipated that two retired judges will also be part of the committee. This is because the proposed changes involve a constitutional amendment.

The Congress, however, slammed the move by the government.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government’s seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.

However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

How it Happens Now & What May Happen

Currently, state elections and General or Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) elections are conducted as separate events. Every state holds its elections every five years, as does the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament. Each state follows its own electoral cycle. However, if the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal becomes law, all state elections would synchronize with the Lok Sabha polls, potentially taking place on the same day.

Should this proposal be introduced during a special session of Parliament, it would necessitate a Constitutional amendment. This amendment would require approval from 67% of Lok Sabha members, 67% of Rajya Sabha members, and 50% of state legislatures.

Special Session of Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the government has chosen to convene a Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22, comprising five sittings.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The declaration about the unexpected Special Session has caught political circles off guard, especially as parties are preparing for upcoming assembly elections in five states later this year. Traditionally, the winter session of Parliament commences in the last week of November.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which commenced on July 20 was adjourned sine die on August 11 with 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days.