Modi Surname Case: No Big Relief for RaGa But SC Issues Notice to Guj Govt; Next Hearing on Aug 4

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal challenging the high court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra issued notices to Purnesh Modi, who had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, and the Gujarat government on Gandhi’s appeal.

“The limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be stayed," the bench observed.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, said the Congress leader has suffered for 111 days, lost one Parliament session and is about to lose another session. The apex court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed to hear Gandhi’s plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

In his appeal, Gandhi has said if the July 7 HC judgment is not stayed, it will lead to “throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his “how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

