Modi's Mann Ki Baat Shows Indians the Real Bharat, PM's Vision: IIMC DG to News18

The 100th edition of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aired on Sunday.

On this historic occasion, News18 reached out to the director general of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), which released a study that said this programme has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to the countrymen.

On asking Professor Sanjay Dwivedi, DG at IIMC, the meaning of connecting Bharat to the citizens, in an email response, he said that “Bharatiya values” of life are more preserved in rural and remote areas of the country than the urban areas, while a big section of the Indian population living in urban areas or metropolitan cities is not aware of the issues of the rural, tribal and remote areas.

“There are countless unsung heroes who are working for social transformation in rural and remote areas without expecting anything in exchange. Even the national media has not been able to locate them and introduce the whole nation to their extraordinary efforts of social transformation. This is what we mean with the ‘real Bharat’ in the study,” the professor said.

The study involved media persons, media faculty, media researchers and media students. According to Prof Dwivedi, a total of 907 responses were received for the study and after deleting repetition and incomplete responses, a total of 890 responses were accepted for analysis.

While the details related to the participants or organizations cannot be shared, Prof Dwivedi shared a long list of cities from where the institution received the response. This list not only includes New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, but also several other cities from all around India, such as Aizawl, Srinagar, Jammu, Umapur village under Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Bhilai Jajpur in Odisha and Para Hathigo village under Arsath (Ayodhya).

According to the study, 40% of the participants noted that education is the most influential theme of the programme. However, Prof Dwivedi said that the respondents have discussed many topics also.

He said that a question was asked to understand the issues of national importance which are discussed in Mann Ki Baat and have influenced individual life. Of the 890 respondents, 73 (8%) opined defence, 51 (6%) foreign policy, 352 (40%) opined education, 79 (9%) opined health, 235 (26%) grassroots innovators and 100 (11%) other issues.

Additionally, Prof Dwivedi noted that later the respondents were asked another question in which they mentioned around 100 issues, which include health, technology, science and environment also.

DIGITAL OVER RADIO

It is believed that the many people who stopped listening to the radio have come back to this medium only because of the programme, but the majority still prefer to listen to Mann Ki Baat on digital mediums like YouTube.

Prof Dwivedi told News18: “What is important is listening to the programme and not the platform. If people feel comfortable in listening to it on YouTube or any other internet-based platform, it is their wish.”

However, he also highlighted that the survey participants of the 890, 109 (12%) said they prefer radio, 135 (15%) prefer television, 108 (12%) prefer both radio and television, 324 (37%) prefer internet-based platforms and 214 (24%) prefer all platforms. Then another question was asked as to what they do if they miss any episode of the programme and in response, 63% of respondents said they prefer YouTube.

KEY FINDINGS

Prof Dwivedi noted that key findings of the study also included that a majority of respondents in the age group of 18-25 years listen to Mann Ki Baat to ‘know about the country’ and ‘PM’s vision about the country’.

He also pointed out that 76% of the respondents feel that Mann Ki Baat has initiated a trend where they are now more aware of the things in other parts of India and they have started appreciating them.

Similarly, 75% of the respondents opine that Mann Ki Baat has emerged as a platform where people are introduced to the trendsetters who are working selflessly for ensuring a meaningful change in the lives of people.

Among the respondents, 76% of the respondents feel that they are a participant in the democratic process by listening to PM Modi on different issues, while most of them share their thoughts with either their family members (32%) or their peers (29%) regarding the topics discussed in Mann Ki Baat.

