WATCH | Moga Jewellery Shop Owner Shot Dead on Camera, Gold Ornaments Worth 'Rs 1 Crore' Looted

A jewellery shop owner in Punjab’s Moga district was shot dead, while the gold ornaments at his store were looted at gun point by five unidentified men. the police is yet to confirm the value of the stolen ornaments.

The incident took place in Ramganj Mandi area around 2 pm on Monday when five men – three armed with pistols and two with sharp-edged weapons – entered the shop on pretext of purchasing jewellery.

“The five men said they wanted to buy ornaments and began looking. After a while, when a number of jewellery boxes were placed on the counter, they pulled out guns… asking us to hand over the jewellery to them. The owner tried to alarm people by shouting, when they opened fire, and shot the owner in the stomach… he collapsed, and they made away with the gold ornaments," a salesperson present at the shop was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Parminder Singh, also known as Vicky, who was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Moga, from where he was referred to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital – almost an hour away, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police further said that the owner of the neighbouring shop took Singh to the civil hospital and informed the officers.

Singh’s family alleged that the looted gold ornaments were worth Rs 1 crore, even as the police is still going through the store records to ascertain the value of the stolen goods.

The HT report quoted Moga senior superintendent of police, J Elanchezian, as saying that the robbery was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the shop and cops have retrieved photos of the accused.

The Moga police also released pictures of accused and urged residents to immediately inform SSP Moga on mobile phone number ‘9478068798’, if they have any information about the robbers.

The persons listed in the photo below have committed a robbery at a jeweler's shop in Ramganj Mandi of Moga today afternoon and also shot at the shop owner. If you have any information about the persons, you can immediately inform SSP Moga on Mno. 9478068798. pic.twitter.com/Y43IhufCDo— MOGA Police (@MogaPolice) June 12, 2023

“Five people were involved in the robbery. Two bullets were fired by the accused, one of which hit the shop owner, who died during treatment… efforts are on to nab the accused," Elanchezian was quoted, adding that further investigation is underway.