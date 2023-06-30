Mohali RPG Attackers Detained in Canada, Had Procured Fake Portuguese Passports

In a breakthrough for agencies, Mohali RPG attack accused Satbir Singh aka Satta Naushehra and two of his associates have been detained at Canada airport.

CNN-News18 has learnt that Naushehra and his associates Jaswinder Singh @ Khattu and Parminder Singh @ Pattu Khehra — also wanted for the Sarhali police station attack — first travelled to Portugal where they procured fake Portuguese passports. They then reached England by taking a ferry route via France.

Later, the three travelled to Toronto, Canada, where they have been detained by immigration authorities.

Sources termed the detention a “big catch” and said agencies are expected to get more information from them soon.

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on December 9 last year may have possibly been carried out by gangsters on behalf of a neighbouring agency, top Intel sources had earlier told CNN-News18.

The rocket was launched from the highway in an attack that brought back memories of the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence office in May 2022 when a rocket-propelled grenade fired from the street had shattered windowpanes on the third floor of the building in Mohali and landed inside but did not explode.

The Punjab Police had said that the Mohali blast was carried out by Khalistani operatives aided by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.