Momentous Occasion: President on Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

Congratulating ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.

In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime.

”I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,” she said.