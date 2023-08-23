CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Momentous Occasion: President on Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
Momentous Occasion: President on Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 19:45 IST

Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: PTI)

In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime

Congratulating ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.

In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime.

”I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
