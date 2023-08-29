Money Laundering Case: ED Links IRS Sachin Sawant to Malayalam Actor Navya Nair, Says They Were Dating

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found links of Malayalam actress Navya Nair with IRS officer Sachin Sawant in a money laundering case. The probe agency has filed a chargesheet in the case against Sawant, who was arrested in June 2023, before a special PMLA court.

As a part of the investigation and to understand the money trail, the statement of Nair has been recorded in this case. Her statement has been attached to the chargesheet. Apart from Nair, statements of another woman friend of Sawant have also been recorded.

The ED investigation has found that Sawant gave some gifts to Nair, including jewellery. Details of the gifts and jewellery are being checked to ascertain the money trail in this case and to know if these gifts were a part of the proceeds of crime.

According to ED officials, Nair and Sawant were dating. Sawant had travelled to Cochin 8-10 times to meet Nair. However, on being questioned by ED, Nair denied any relationship and said ‘they were just friends’.

Who is Navya Nair?

Nair was part of a Malayalam crime thriller, which was subsequently made in several other languages, including Hindi, and followed by a sequel. She has acted in movies such as Ishtam, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Nandanam, Kalyanaraman, Kunjikoonan and Pattanathil Sundaran, among others. She has been awarded two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress, the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam and the Kalaimamani Award for her contribution to Tamil cinema.

What is Money Laundering Case?

The ED is investigating a money laundering case against Sawant based on CBI’s FIR against him and his family members for amassing Rs 2.46 crore worth of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while in government service.

Sawant was deputy director of ED and then joined as OSD of a minister in the MVA government. Subsequently, the CBI had booked him in a disproportionate assets case in June last year. Sawant was transferred to Lucknow as additional commissioner GST.