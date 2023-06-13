CHANGE LANGUAGE
Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Residence
1-MIN READ

Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Residence

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 11:55 IST

Chennai, India

The raids are being conducted in a money laundering case. (File Image: News18)

The raids are being conducted in a money laundering case. (File Image: News18)

A month back, on May 26, the Income Tax Department had searched residences of people linked to Balaji.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residences of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in Karur and Chennai. The raids are being conducted in connection to a money-laundering case revolving around an alleged job scam when he was a minister in erstwhile AIADMK government.

The Supreme Court had last month allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. The searches are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A month back, on May 26, the Income Tax Department had searched residences of people linked to Balaji. In the last operation, The Income Tax (IT) department had carried out raids at over 40 locations across Tamil Nadu, including various government contractors’ residences and offices, who have alleged connections with state electricity minister Senthil Balaji.

Senthil Balaji is a close confidant of DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Quoting sources, an ANI report said the IT department also raided Senthil’s brother’s residence in Karur. Raids were carried out at Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said.

Meanwhile, the DMK minister had denied reports of IT raids at his residence, adding that he has appealed to all his associates to cooperate with the central agency.

Abhro Banerjee
Abhro Banerjee
  1. senthil balaji
  2. ED raid
first published:June 13, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 11:55 IST