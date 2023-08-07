CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Money Laundering Case: SC Dismisses Pleas of TN Minister Senthil Balaji, Wife Against His Arrest
1-MIN READ

Money Laundering Case: SC Dismisses Pleas of TN Minister Senthil Balaji, Wife Against His Arrest

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File: Facebook)

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File: Facebook)

Balaji continues to be a minister without portfolio in Tamil Nadu even after his arrest on June 14

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh also referred to a large bench the issue that police custody is not permissible beyond first 15 days of remand.

Balaji, who continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government even after his arrest on June 14, and his wife assailed a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state’s transport department.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
