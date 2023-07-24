Money Laundering Case: SC Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail By 5 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain by five weeks, on medical grounds, in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi extended Jain’s bail after they were informed by his council senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the former Delhi minister had undergone spine surgery on July 21 and needed time to recover.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the extension of interim bail.

On May 26, the Supreme Court granted interim bail for six weeks to the former Delhi minister to get medical treatment in a private hospital of his choice.

On July 10, the apex court again extended it until July 24.

It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kg of weight.

In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader’s bail application.

(With IANS Inputs)