Monkey Enters Ticket Counter At Warangal Railway Station, Wreaks Havoc For An Hour

Regular passengers of Indian railways often witness animals not only on railway tracks but also on platforms. But what if we told you that an animal entered the ticket counter of a railway station and created chaos for more than an hour? Warangal Railway Station in Telangana was taken by surprise when an unexpected visitor, a mischievous monkey, caused havoc among passengers and staff. The busy station recently witnessed this rare incident that left everyone surprised and disturbed the regular workflow of the staffers.

The monkey’s sudden appearance at the ticket counter sent people into a frenzy. It teased the staff and passengers, leaving them in fits of laughter and panic. News18 Local reported that the monkey seemed to be showing off its skills by jumping around and hopping from one table to another.

Fearful of the monkey, some passengers and staff sought refuge in corners, even leaving their luggage. Some even armed themselves with knives. Efforts by the railway staff to make the monkey go away from the counter proved futile. The railway staff had to resort to calling monkey catchers.

During the chaos, many onlookers captured the monkey’s ‘playfulness’ on their mobile phones. The videos quickly surfaced on social media and went viral. As per reports, it took approximately an hour for the monkey to be shooed away.

Warangal Railway Station was in the news a couple of weeks back also when a water tank collapse left four passengers injured. The incident occurred at platform number one at around 2 am when the overhead water tank suddenly collapsed, causing injuries to the waiting passengers. Almost 64,000 litres of water was spilt.

The authorities shifted the injured passengers to MGM Hospital for medical attention. Two of the injured persons received first aid and were discharged. However, two other passengers, both senior citizens, were still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The government gave Rs 25,000 each to the affected passengers.