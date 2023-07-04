Monsoon Blessings Boost Agriculture: Kharif Sowing Ramps Up Across Gujarat

As monsoon showers have swept across the entirety of Gujarat, the Kharif sowing season is progressing robustly. The southwest monsoon has gifted certain regions with over 80% of their average annual rainfall, leading to a significant uptick in agricultural activities.

The state’s agriculture department reports that by July 3, sowing has been accomplished on 47% of the total area, with over 40.46 lakh hectares of arable land used for various crops. Among the principal crops sown are cotton and groundnut, spread over 22.25 lakh hectares and 13.28 lakh hectares respectively.

Data from the state disaster management authority indicates that Gujarat has so far received 32% of its average annual rainfall by July 4. A noteworthy rainfall of more than 88% of the yearly average was recorded in the typically dry Kutch region. Last week’s heavy rainfall has notably increased the water level in several reservoirs across the state.

According to the water resources department, the state’s 207 water reservoirs, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam (Narmada Dam), currently hold 45% of their total capacity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall warning for several districts for the upcoming four days. Predicted areas of ‘light to moderate rain’ include South Gujarat, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, and all districts in the Saurashtra region.

With the blessings of favourable rainfall and replenished reservoirs, Gujarat’s farmers are looking forward to a bountiful sowing season.