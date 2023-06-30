Monsoon Fury: Yellow Alert in Mumbai, More Rains Likely in Gujarat; Delhi Grapples With Traffic Jams | 10 Points

Heavy rains in Delhi led to traffic snarls and waterlogging, resulting in the death of an autorickshaw driver on Friday while vehicular traffic was affected in Mumbai and officials said that rain-related fatalities in Gujarat have risen to nine in the last two days.

Here’re some of the top weather updates:

As heavy rains battered Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 26.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in various areas, causing traffic snarls and claimed the life of a 51-year-old autorickshaw driver, Ajit Sharma, in Harsh Vihar. The Public Works Department (PWD) received 50 complaints of waterlogging, as per their control room data.

Due to heavy rains, the protection wall of a shed used by the Thane Municipal Corporation conservancy workers collapsed. However, there were no injuries reported in the incident, according to officials. The incident took place on Friday on MG Road in Naupada.

“Firemen and personnel from the regional disaster management cell cleared the debris. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure and civic engineers will take a call on whether to pull down the remaining portion of the wall," an official said.

The official pointed out that Thane city received 71.86 millimetres of rain between 9:30am and 8:30pm. The city has received 645.84 mm of rain so far this year, up from 323 mm for the corresponding period last year.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs which was hit the road traffic in some parts due to waterlogging while the local train operations remained largely unaffected.

“Due to waterlogging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg, SV road," Mumbai traffic police tweeted.

The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities said.

Commuters on certain routes, including the Central Railways’ Harbour line operating services on the route between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), said there were delays in the morning train operations. Trains on the Main line of the Central Railway also experienced minor deviations from their usual schedules.

The rain alert for Mumbai is yellow for Saturday and green thereafter.

The weather office said during July, normal to above normal maximum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and peninsular India. It said normal to above normal minimum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest India.

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat resulted in waterlogging in various areas of Ahmedabad, with certain regions experiencing over 200 mm of rainfall in the past 30 hours. Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of nine individuals in the state over the past two days. Among these incidents, four children lost their lives in Panchmahal district and two fatalities occurred in Anand due to wall collapses, as confirmed by the state government.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/oavxjGKRrK— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The IMD has forecast heavy showers for isolated parts of different districts on Saturday and light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday.

As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 37 talukas of the state received more than 100 mm rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm on Friday. Vyara taluka of Tapi district received a staggering 299 mm of rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm, it said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) late at night to assess the situation and guide the district administration after widespread rains in Gujarat. He underlined the importance of focusing on rescue and relief operations, including the relocation of people from low-lying areas to safer places. The Chief Minister received detailed information about the impact of heavy rains on the lives of the people, particularly in Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Kutch.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on June 30, July 3-4, West Rajasthan on June 30, and East UP and East Rajasthan on June 30 and July 1.

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, as well as the Ghat areas of Maharashtra during the next five days, and over Gujarat for the next 2 days.

Heavy to very heavy spells are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh will also experience heavy rainfall over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal on June 30 and July 3, Jharkhand on July 3, and Odisha on July 3 and 4.

Light showers are expected in Kerala and Karnataka during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over the coastal areas of Karnataka in the next 5 days. South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may experience rainfall during July 2-4, and Telangana on July 4. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on July 3 and 4.