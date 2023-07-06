Delhi to Receive Rains for Next 5 Days, Alert Issued for Goa, Kerala Among Other States | Details

As Monsoon season has greeted the entire nation, heavy rains lashed in various parts of India with different weather alerts being issued in states due to continuous downpour, waterlogging and rain-related incidents.

In the national capital, heavy showers were witnessed on Thursday morning, which caused traffic congestion in several areas.

The Met department has issued several warning alerts for northern areas of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till this Sunday.

Here are the latest weather updates from across the country