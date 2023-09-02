Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Govt Imposes 2-week Ban on Hill Cutting & Fresh Building Permission

The Himachal Government on Saturday ordered the imposition of a two-week ban on hill cutting and fresh building permissions across major cities and towns in the state. The state has witnessed colossal damage due to heavy rains and floods that ravaged major cities.

A spokesperson of the state government informed today that hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity, except for the rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads, shall be banned in the entire state for two weeks till September 16.

Apart from this, fresh planning/building permissions shall also be banned for commercial/tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts till this period.

During the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions have been witnessed across the state including catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures and severe erosion leading to the tragic loss of valuable lives and properties, the official release said.

According to the spokesperson, this decision has been taken to ensure the utmost safety of human lives, habitations, and infrastructure, and to preserve the fragile ecological environment with the intention to limit any such damage in the future.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that in view of a large number of landslides occurring in the state this monsoon season, a geological survey of the affected areas was being conducted.

After the survey report is submitted, an action plan will be prepared on a scientific basis to deal with such situations in future.

“Himachal Pradesh is vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, floods and cloudbursts. Many landslides have occurred in Dharampur and several houses have been completely damaged. The reasons for the landslides will be thoroughly investigated. Blasting and mining done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and earlier by the ONGC in Dharampur as well as the lack of a proper drainage system on roads can be the reasons for the increased number of landslides," the minister said.