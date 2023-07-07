Monsoon News: Rainfall Deficit Catches Up, Yellow Alert Issued in Mumbai, Light Showers in Delhi

As heavy rains lashed various parts of India, the rainfall deficit made a sharp recovery countrywide by coming down to 5% by Thursday as compared to 30% only 12 days ago. The Met department has also issued several warning alerts for northern areas of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till this Sunday.

Latest Weather Updates

Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai for Friday indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease in Mumbai from July 8-10.

According to a TOI report, water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city increased to 18.3% on Thursday.

According to the IMD, an off-shore trough at mean sea level running from the south Gujarat coast to the north Kerala coast is responsible for sharp showers in the city. “A cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Gujarat coast in lower tropospheric levels. Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over the Konkan and Goa, and ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next 3 days," the IMD said on Thursday.

Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies over the next five days, the weather agency said on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. North, northeast and east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Loni recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, the weather report said.

Bengaluru

According to a forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, the city is likely to see strong winds of 35-40 kmph speed on July 7. South Interior and North Interior regions of Karnataka will also witness strong winds going up to 40-50 kmph speed over the next five days, the weather department said.

“Strong winds are common during this time of the monsoon season. Wind blowing from the west, which is causing heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, is usually strong and cold. Because of these winds, the temperature in Bengaluru has also fallen," A. Prasad, a scientist in IMD, Bengaluru was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

As per the IMD forecast, Bengaluru is likely to see a “generally cloudy sky with light rain" over the next five days, and a “partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm" for July 11 and 12.