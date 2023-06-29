Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Predicts Rains in Delhi in Next 5 Days | Key Updates

The monsoon hit Delhi and Mumbai earlier this week and is likely to cover the remaining parts of the country including Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab in the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said on Thursday cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius – four notches below the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius – three notches below the normal, an IMD bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city

Here are the latest weather updates:

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan during June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh and isolated heavy for subsequent two days.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the week and Gujarat State during the next 2 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan and Gujarat region on June 29.

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an `orange alert’.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places.

The IMD said North Konkan, South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch regions will witness showers till July 3.

(With PTI inputs)