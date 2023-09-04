Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rains Likely in Kerala, Odisha Among These States for Next 5 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall conditions over the next five days in some states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Let us take a look at the latest updates on monsoon conditions across the country:

Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha on September 5.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to happen over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till September 7 and in Puducherry and Kerala till September 8.

In Chhattisgarh, very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on September 5 and in Vidarbha on September 5 and 6.

Heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 7 and 8.

Heavy rainfall activity is very likely to happen over East Uttar Pradesh on September 6 and 8 and over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on September 8.

The weather office has warned of heavy rainfall in the Southern West Bengal region till morning of September 6 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for tomorrow.

The Met department has forecasted heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Heavy to very heavy rains is also ikely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh South Coastal Andhra Pradesh till September 6 along with lightning and thunderstorms.

The IMD said that moderate rain was likely to continue in Kerala for the next five days with a possibility of heavy rains at isolated places from September 4 to 8.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said that there was a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast during the day.

In Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, due to isolated heavy rains over the last three days, landslides were reported from some parts and one shutter of the Moozhiyar dam was opened which would lead to rise in water level of Pamba river, the local administration said. Fishermen and coastal residents have been asked to be cautious and stay away from the dangerous areas as well as avoid trips to the beach or any sea-related activities.

On the other hand, Delhi reeled under sweltering heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

(with inputs from PTI)