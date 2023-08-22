Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rains Likely in U'khand, Himachal Among These States; Light Showers in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar among other states for the next four days. Incessant downpour is also forecasted in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu and moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Puducherry for the next six days.

Here are the key updates on weather conditions across India:

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh till August 25.

A red alert predicting “heavy to very heavy" rainfall with isolated spells of “extremely heavy" rains was issued in eight districts after rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Following the warning, closure of all schools and colleges were ordered in Shimla and Mandi.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over north Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between till August 24.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during next five days.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely to happen over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity has been predicted over north Tamil Nadu on August 22.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai observed that the sky is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, with the maximum temperature around 35-36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed light rains on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 29 degrees Celsius. The national capital has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months.

Light rain is also expected in Delhi on Wednesday as predicted by the IMD. Due to congestion and rains earlier in the day, three flights were diverted from Delhi to Amritsar.

Amidst the wreckage caused by extreme weather conditions and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the Home Ministry has sanctioned an amount of Rs 200 crores, as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the Himachal Pradesh government to assist them for carrying out relief and rescue measures in the flood-hit state.

(with PTI inputs)