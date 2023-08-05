Monsoon Updates: Waterlogging In Parts of Delhi-NCR After Early Morning Rain; More Showers Likely Mumbai, MP | IMD Forecast

Residents in parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) including Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in several places. More downpour is expected to lash over the region as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

As per the weather department, while Northern and Central India is expected to receive heavy to moderate showers, parts of Southern India, after a wave of rainfall, will see some relief and witness hot and humid weather.

IMD Forecast For 5 Days

▶IMD has forecasted subdued rainfall activity over peninsular India during the five days from Saturday, while Bihar and Jharkhand will see an increase in downpours two days after the influence of remnants of a low-pressure area.

▶In its bulletin, the IMD said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall with fairly widespread occurrences till August 8.

▶Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during this period.

▶The IMD has forecasted light-intensity showers in parts of Delhi for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. Rain showers triggered waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi.

▶“Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience such rainfall from Friday to Sunday. East Rajasthan will witness rainfall on Friday and Saturday, while Jammu will experience it on Saturday,” said the IMD.

▶Additionally, East Uttar Pradesh is likely to have isolated very heavy rainfall till Monday, and Uttarakhand till Sunday.

▶In Central India, Madhya Pradesh will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on Saturday, with a possibility of very heavy showers.

▶ “In Northeast India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next five days,” the IMD predicted.

▶The weatherman also said that rainfall activity in West India’s Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will reduce from Saturday.

▶Meawhile, Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by gutsy winds on Friday, and a yellow alert was issued for the city. Similar conditions are likely to remain prevalent in the city for the next few days as per the latest predictions.

▶However, South India will experience subdued rainfall activity over the next five days.

▶“Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu on Saturday,” the IMD added.