June 2023 Monthly Horoscope: A Month of Change and Growth

JUNE 2023 MONTHLY HOROSCOPE: June is a month of change and growth. It is a good time to focus on your personal relationships, your creative interests, and your home and family.

MERCURY RETROGRADE IN GEMINI

Mercury will go retrograde in Gemini from June 10 to July 3. This can cause delays in communication, travel, and technology. It is a good time to review contracts and agreements, and to be patient with others.

VENUS IN LEO

Venus will enter Leo on June 22. This can bring increased romance, creativity, and self-expression. It is a good time to focus on your personal relationships and to pursue your creative interests.

SUN IN CANCER

The Sun will enter Cancer on June 21. This can bring increased focus on your home, family, and emotions. It is a good time to spend time with loved ones and to nurture your inner child.

NEW MOON IN CANCER

There will be a new moon in Cancer on June 28. This can be a time of new beginnings and fresh starts. It is a good time to set intentions for your home, family, and emotions.

FULL MOON IN CAPRICORN

There will be a full moon in Capricorn on June 14. This can be a time of culmination and release. It is a good time to reflect on your goals and to make changes as needed.