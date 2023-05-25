Months Before Being Shot Dead, Shiv Nadar Univ Student Told Staff About 'Assault, Scars on Body'

Twenty-year-old Sneha Chaurasia, who was shot dead by a fellow student inside Greater Noida’s Shiv Nadar University on May 18, had reportedly written to senior members of the administration two months before the incident. Sneha had detailed the alleged abuse by the accused, Anuj Kumar.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sneha had written an email to two senior members of the administration on March 14 and had alleged that Anuj had tried to strangle her and threatened to kill her. She had sought their intervention so that she could “feel safe and happy on campus”.

The report, mentioning Sneha’s written allegation, stated that she was assaulted by Anuj “for the fourth time in a span of two months” and she had “scars on her body”. “Once he had held my throat so hard that it choked me to unconscious state,” she was quoted.

On May 18, Anuj had allegedly shot dead Sneha outside the dining hall, following which he returned to his room and killed himself.

Sneha also apparently met two staff members to register her complaint. The IE report stated that she addressed the staff members in her email and wrote: “As per our conversation today, I am writing this mail to bring your attention… the recent violent incident which I faced.”

In her email, Sneha also informed the administration about her association with Anuj that lasted for over a period of two years, following which she had fallen out. After their alleged break-up, Anuj had tried to strangle Sneha.

“I am suffering from seriously bad mental health, I have started getting panic attacks due to all this. I genuinely want to get out of this,” she wrote.

The report stated that Sneha, however, wrote that she did not want to file an official complaint against Anuj. “I don’t want to file an official complaint against him, but I want to make sure that, in any manner, he is not reachable to me or to my family. He knows my family and has their contact details, if he wants he can contact them and if he does so, my family will not understand the situation. In fact, they will take serious and unwanted steps against me,” she was quoted.

The report further stated that earlier, in a 23-minute video purportedly sent to the college authorities before shooting Sneha, Anuj had mentioned that she had filed complaints against him with the administration, stating that he was harassing her.